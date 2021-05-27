Youth to celebrate Burra skate park open space

Burra’s active young people will have the chance to test their skills and stretch their legs on the town’s newly upgraded skate park space which officially opens this Sunday.

The $460,000 development includes an extension to the original skate ramp, which has been designed and created by skate park specialists Grind Projects.

The area further involves a youth nature play space developed by nature play designers Climbing Tree and a pump track.

Viewing areas, seats and landscaping as well as new picnic areas and barbecues have also been installed, plus a path now connects the entire park to ensure access for everyone.

The Regional Council of Goyder technical officer Sam Rosser said the upgrade to Burra’s skate park has been 10 years in the making and has been driven by the council and Youth Advisory Committee (YAC), with support from students at Burra Community School.

“Through an extensive community consultation – with young people in 2018 and a successful Open Space grant application from the state government in 2019 to contribute to council funds – the dream of the upgrade of the Burra Skate Park has become a reality,” he said.

The completion of the nature play space has also been supported through further funding from Goyder YAC and AGL Energy through their Community fund.

Mr Rossers explained that the skate park’s opening will be a welcomed asset to the town, especially after it had been closed for the past 18 months due to delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A great turnout is expected on the day with young people and families who can’t wait to trial the new skate park with its new fun box, ledges, kerb and cool blends into the old park,” he said.

The opening event will begin at 11.30am on Sunday, May 30, with official speeches at noon.

To add to Sunday’s atmosphere, the YMCA Skate League offers free skateboard workshops with a range of other activities such as rock wall climbing and badge making.

YAC members will be on hand to cook a barbecue lunch, with the Burra Community School running a delicious snack stall for hungry skaters. All welcome to attend.