Balaklava Eisteddfod seeks help

The Balaklava Eisteddfod is back for its 25th year of celebrating performing arts.

Suffering from the COVID-19 reach that forced most performing arts events into hibernation, the Eisteddfod was postponed in 2020 and will make its grand return at the end of July.

In a modified two-day format, the Balaklava Eisteddfod Society will host 24 schools from around the state for a performing arts festival.

Society president Bronwyn ‘Bronny’ Cottle said they had to heed the COVID-19 restrictions as of February of this year and as a result, had to cut the large concert bands and choirs as well as the Sunday finale performance.

“Normally we would have over 2,000 kids in the town from public and private schools from all over the state,” Bronny said.

“This year we still have them coming in large numbers, but without the large ensembles and choirs it should be more manageable.”

Bronny said many schools use the Balaklava Eisteddfod as part of their South Australian Certificate of Education (SACE) music program and moderations and it is a key event in their music calendars.

“The Eisteddfod provides a unique opportunity for all ages to perform to an appreciative audience and professional adjudicators who will provide a written report on their performance,” Bronny said.

“They may also receive a trophy or medallion and several money awards are available to winners.”

In Bronny’s opinion, the Balaklava Eisteddfod is unique because the event takes place across six venues and performers have the opportunity to perform in several disciplines on the same day.

“This is a massive attraction to our event and our community benefits hugely from the large influx of visitors on both days,” Bronny said.

Friday, July 30, will feature the disciplines of vocal ensemble, instrumental ensemble and rock band.

The following day Saturday, July 31, will see participants from the disciplines of vocal, musical theatre, contemporary vocal, piano, instrumental and speech and drama come together.

The society is on the hunt for trained COVID marshals to volunteer their time to assist in the venues.

Currently, they’re after six volunteers on Friday and 12 on Saturday to join their team to help deliver the Eisteddfod.

“Anyone that enjoys music and being entertained and would like to come and give us a hand would be welcome, it won’t be a big job, but we need their presence there,” Bronny said.

To assist, phone Bronny on 0428 631 243.