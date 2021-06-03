Bundaleer event centre grant boost

Bundaleer’s new event centre has been given a federal government boost, securing a $56,210 grant for storage and equipment for the facility.

Bundaleer Forest Community Areas Association (BFCAA) Incorporated successfully applied for funding through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) under its Tackling Tough Times Together program.

BFCAA project officer Greg Boston said the FRRR funding was a game-changer for community-driven management of Bundaleer’s new event venue Maple & Pine.

“Until now, we have relied heavily on our volunteers to provide all the equipment for the day-to-day cleaning and maintenance of Maple & Pine, so we are looking forward to saving a lot of time and effort by having equipment and storage on site,” he said.

“This grant is an important step to ensure BFCAA can manage the demands of operating an event venue for the long-term.

“This grant helps us and it also helps every individual, business and community group in the region that is benefiting from the new attraction at Bundaleer.

“Our next stage is to increase our income from venue hire by marketing Maple & Pine as a destination venue, and also to actively promote our membership and sponsorship opportunities.”

Other projects in SA to receive funding include Bute’s “Beaut” silo art project ($49,915); Port Milang Museum upgrade ($57,090); Keith Golf Club Renovations ($52,883); enhancement of Paringa Silo art ($36,645); Purnong District Hall ($18,200); Cadell op-shop amenities block ($11,000).

In total, more than $1 million was shared to 27 community projects in the latest round of grants.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said the funding would help regions meet their current and future needs.

“Many regional and rural communities continue to address the devastating impacts of drought and require support to deliver projects which will reduce social isolation, develop leadership skills, address disadvantage and stimulate local economic recovery,” he said.

“Even though some parts of the country have received significant rainfall, the impacts of the extended dry periods and prolonged rainfall shortages are still prevalent and problematic.

“Coupled with the additional stress and challenges caused by COVID-19, and the ongoing effects from last year’s bushfires, it makes our $15 million investment all the more vital.

“We are pleased to be providing funding to several towns such as Roma, Jamestown, Moora and Moulamein during these difficult financial and stressful times.”

Applications for the next round of the Tackling Tough Times Together program are now open.

More information can be found at www.frrr.org.au/TTTT