Kellock leads Tigers to premiership

Burra export Ellie Kellock captained the Glenelg Football Club to its first SANFLW premiership at Thebarton Oval on Saturday, defeating West Adelaide 5.10 (40) – 2.5 (17).

In the club’s centennial year, Ellie said the win had not quite “sunk in yet”.

“It was just unreal from start to finish,” she said.

“When we kicked that first goal in the first few seconds of the game I thought, yep, we’ve got this, the girls were in fine form and I just knew we could do it.”

The midfielder said the whole team had stood up to the challenge and were rewarded with the flag.

“It’s never an individual performance,” Ellie said.

“We had our big names like Ebony Marinoff and Caitlin Gould playing and they just did their part, they didn’t do anything special.

“There was 40 people in the squad and they all played their role which is what I think made it so special, no one was the hero, everyone did their small bit.”

A band of family and friends were on the sidelines to cheer on the team, and Ellie said it was “amazing” to share the win with them.

“Seeing everyone’s faces with smiles from ear to ear was just unreal,” she said.

“People just couldn’t stop smiling and I think we all still are.”