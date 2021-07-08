Greens keeper shed unveiled at Clare golf course

Clare Golf Club officially opened its new greens keeper shed last week, with Federal Senator Jonathon Duniam, Grey MP Rowan Ramsey and Clare and Gilbert Valleys mayor Wayne Thomas attending.

The shed was funded with $80,000 received through the Federal Drought Relief Communities grant program, as well as hours of volunteer work undertaken by club members and support from suppliers and contractors.

Clare Golf Club president Heather Grace said the “new, safer location” would ensure the club’s maintenance equipment could be properly stored on-site.

She thanked CGVC for its support of the project, which had “been developed over several years”.

“Many hours were put into the project by volunteers with the core being the hands-on ‘Dad’s Army’ crew led by Mike Gierke, Rob Tregilgas, Trevor Huppatz, Neville Johnson and Digger Hollitt who were there to help from start to finish,” Mrs Grace said.

“They were capably backed up by Liz Hollitt who put in the hours on the grant application and Neil Grace who was roped in by the president.

“Local suppliers and contractors helped us achieve our goal of building a quality shed by generously working with us and supporting us with their time, equipment and skills.

“Our golf club community is extremely grateful to have had the grant approved and the wonderful support from our volunteer members and local community.”

Mrs Grace said the golf club’s former storage shed was potentially older than the golf club itself, which had been operating for 40 years, and had previously been victim to a rock slide in its location in an old quarry at the base of a hill.

“We lost a tractor during that event, so there was an element of risk in people using the old shed, along with the fact that the equipment we use to maintain the golf course is very expensive so we needed to have a safe base to store it as well as being able to show our insurers that we are doing our best to protect it,” she said.

“To get this funding was amazing, and our club has worked very hard to achieve this outcome within the budget we had.”

Mr Ramsey said he was proud of the way the funds had been used in many communities to sustain local trades people and maintain employment in regional areas.

Both he and mayor Wayne Thomas also highlighted the importance of sporting clubs in communities, which contribute to building volunteers’ skills, services, and members’ positive mental health.