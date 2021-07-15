Tourism boost with cellar door funds

Six Clare Valley cellar doors have been given a funding boost to enable them to expand on new and unique visitor experiences.

Grants of up to $5000 were offered through the State Government’s Unique Wine Experiences Fund Grant Program.

In total, 47 cellar door initiatives across South Australia will share in the $200,000 funding program.

In the Clare Valley, the cellar door businesses successful in receiving grant funding include:

• Kilikanoon Wines – ($5000) towards a tasting hut in the Morrison Vineyard for wine tasting and education.

• Knappstein Enterprise Winery ($4500) – ‘Terroir to Table’ guided vineyard tour.

• Matriarch and Rogue Wines ($4750) – eco-friendly pop-up Cellar Door.

• Mount Horrocks Wines ($5000)– audio-visual and wine tasting experience.

• Paulett Wines ($5000) – digitally interactive degustation luncheon experience.

• Sevenhill Cellars ($5000) – Pop-up bell tent winemaker tastings and private functions.

At Paulett Wines owner and director Ali Paulett said the funding would help them offer “a wine experience like no other”.

“It is a digitally interactive degustation luncheon,” she said.

“A culinary journey showcasing a celebration of Paulett wines perfectly matched to Australian native inspired dishes, delivered alongside a self-guided digital masterclass with Paulett Wines owner Matt Paulett, winemaker Jarrad Steele, and head chef Thomas Erkelenz.

“We had a practice run with our digitally interactive degustation lunches over Clare Valley Gourmet Week and it was a huge success.

“This grant is enabling us to build on this model to purchase better equipment, noise cancelling head phones and displays as well as professional videography and production.”

Primary Industries and Regional Development Minister David Basham was in the Clare Valley last week where he announced the successful applicants and said the funding would assist wineries who were ‘thinking outside the square’ to build their tourism and hospitality offerings.

“With COVID-19 restrictions impacting cellar door trade, this grant program was created to provide an economic stimulus by attracting visitors to wineries across South Australia,” he said.

“These new projects will encourage more people to visit our wonderful countryside to experience some of South Australia’s fantastic cellar doors which helps support for our regional economies and local jobs.

“The wine industry is a key economic driver for South Australia generating more than $2 billion in revenue per year and I am excited to see the almost 50 new cellar door experiences come to fruition.

“2021 is the Year of South Australian Wine and these initiatives have been designed to help cellar doors maximise their direct sales opportunities from the strong domestic tourism we are experiencing right across the state.”