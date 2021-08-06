Next step for Port Wakefield plan projects

A multi-million dollar plan designed to attract high tourist numbers to Port Wakefield and upgrade town assets has progressed to the next stage.

The Port Wakefield Township Master Plan Draft was unanimously approved for final community consultation during Wakefield Regional Council’s ordinary meeting held last week.

Set to cost about $2.5 to $3.5 million, the development aims to capitalise on Port Wakefield’s waterfront location by converting the tidal pool into a lagoon precinct with a riverfront playground and trail.

Other developments in the town concept include a tree planting strategy, to green and cool the Port Wakefield, alongside a new streetscape strategy that will highlight Edward Street as the defined town centre.

The concept will further see the Court House building area enhanced and a public plaza and cultural hub developed.

“Council sees the tidal lagoon as a hidden gem in Port Wakefield and, through the master plan, we want to ensure the area is developed for the enjoyment of tourists and residents alike,” mayor Rodney Reid said.

Subject to community feedback and concept design, the lagoon precinct will feature a new beach, nature playground, terraced river entry point, teenage recreation zone and kayak hub.

​​“The master plan focuses on opening up the town to visitors, improving streetscapes, making the most of Port Wakefield’s rich heritage and providing a strong sense of the town as a gateway to adventure,” the mayor said.

“Once the final plan is adopted – hopefully in August – we will be able to undertake detailed design on the priority projects and work hard on grant funding bids to support delivery of this exciting portfolio of works.”

Port Wakefield Community Management Committee chairperson Brett Dodd expressed support for the plan to invigorate the streetscape with tree planting and the redevelopment of the tidal pool.

The dammed saltwater pool on the Wakefield River currently requires dredging of built up silt and mud, with the chairperson describing it as “barely usable”.

“It needs the work put in to dredge and put in a shallow sandy section with reasonable material to allow families and toddlers to use the facility without having the mud there,” Mr Dodd said.

“You can have five or six families down there on a nice warm evening, a lot of people with caravans stop in to have lunch and a dip, it is very well utilised during the summer months.”

His comments were supported by other community members during feedback included in the council’s annual community plan and budget.

For now, the council said plans for the tidal pool will be guided by the master plan, currently going through community consultation.

“The lagoon and channel are part of a sensitive marine environment so there are, therefore, numerous approvals from state agencies required before any form of dredging can occur,” the mayor said.

“Dredging is also extremely expensive and an ongoing activity. Ensuring appropriate design of the system is a critical first step.”

If approved after the final stage of community consultation, the master plan would be implemented in stages over the next three years with support sought from grant funding.

A detailed budget for stage one priority projects, including the tree planting strategy, riverfront playground and revamp of the RSL and town plaza, will be included in the 2021/2022 September budget review.

The draft plan has been released for a final round of community consultation, submissions are welcome via post, email and on the website until 5pm Tuesday, August 24.