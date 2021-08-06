Statewide campaign falls short in regions

A ‘renewed and powerful’ domestic violence advertising campaign seeks to ensure the ‘insidious issue’ stays in the public’s minds and directs people to support if needed, the state government continues to maintain.

The latest ‘Break the Cycle’ three-month initiative, costing $185,000, appears on television, radio, digital and social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

It does not include printed platforms.

The statewide initiative is aimed at people concerned about their own behaviour or their partner’s behaviour – and encourages them to reach out and seek help.

Alarmingly, its impact in country SA fell short last week after a 37-year-old Port Hughes woman died after sustaining head injuries. A Yorke Peninsula man in his 50s is now charged with her alleged murder.

In response to the tragedy, a spokesperson for Human Services Minister Michelle Lensink’s office reiterated the campaign’s strong message to the Plains Producer.

Adding that it further aligns with the “Marshall Liberal Government committing record funding towards new DV measures”.

“The safety of at-risk women and children remains a Marshall Liberal Government top priority,” the spokesperson said.

The office also promoted its June 30 results, with the campaign leading to more than 2.9 million impressions received through digital channels.

A follow-up campaign on dating app Tinder saw ads about sexual violence viewed more than 1.7 million times.

The minister’s office also reiterated previous statements made by the Domestic and Family Violence Prevention assistant minister Carolyn Power, that “Domestic violence is devastating and unacceptable”.

“It must stop.”

“We want South Australians experiencing domestic violence or abuse to know that they are supported, and there is 24/7 help available if they need it,” Ms Power said.

“Everybody in our community can play a role in ending domestic and family violence and if you see or hear anything out of the ordinary, please, report it to police.”

Despite this, the fact remains that women and children continue to be at risk.

In support of country families, the Plains Producer forwarded questions to the Minister’s office following community angst and upset over the Yorke Peninsula woman’s death.

Questions included whether there is dedicated accommodation and direct support for those at risk of DV in the Mid North?

The push also came as QR codes appeared on bus shelters, allowing South Australians quick and direct access to support networks if needed.

The support does reach those in rural and remote regions.

Furthermore, of the 300 vulnerable South Australian households who were kept safe in short-term motel accommodation during the seven-day lockdown, it was asked how many were supported in the Mid North?

The minister’s office could only provide that “no data is available” on the safety of households, with all questions forwarded to the Department of Human Services (DHS).

While DHS provided similar responses to the minister’s office, they did, however, reveal that the local service provider of the Yorke and Mid North Domestic Violence Service is Uniting Country SA.

“The service is based in Port Pirie, Kadina and Clare, and provides immediate safety response, accommodation, advice, information and more,” the DHS shared.

Meanwhile, the ‘Break the Cycle’ website launched in June 2020 is a one-stop-shop for all domestic violence information in SA and has received about 64,000 page views in that time.

Those at-risk South Australians who need support are urged to call:

DV Crisis Line: 1800 800 098

Men’s Referral Service: 1300 766 491

RESPECT hotline: 1800RESPECT (737 732)

or visit Break the Cycle: https://breakthecycle.sa.gov.au/