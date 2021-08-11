CFS colourful upgrade

Talented Hamley Bridge artist Jon Povey will paint a mural on the CFS doors as part of the town’s Light Street upgrades.

The green light was given by Wakefield Regional Council last week for the mural, which will recreate the historic facade of shops on the southern side of Light Street before a fire in the middle of the twentieth century wiped them out.

CFS brigade captain Steve West was looking forward to getting a splash of colour on the large maroon doors.

“It’ll break up the street nicely,” Steve said. “I thank Jon for putting his hand up to do it.”

Jon was excited to start the mural piece this spring and will look into recruiting Owen artist Ming to help the project.

“I’m enthusiastic, I’ve had a part of the main street here for quite a while,” Jon said.

“So it’ll be nice and break [the street] up a little bit and record a bit of history about the town as well of course.”

The project start date is pending finer weather for painting, but at this stage is likely to take place during Spring before the start of fire season.

Jon is the creative mind behind several art pieces in town including a mural of the former Corner Store on the side of the Hamley Bridge General Store, the sign next to the Institute and also designed the railway-themed town entrance sign.