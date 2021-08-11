COVID intensifies rental shortage

Desperate rental property seekers continue to face lengthy waiting periods as the tight squeeze on the Mid North rental market is yet to ease.

The update comes as property managers in the region reiterate that rentals were being snapped up as soon as they hit the market.

Caitlin Johnson is one Mid North resident who had experienced angst in her rental search.

The mother was searching for a property for her and her one-year-old son Kobe for more than 12 months.

She had applied for between 50 or 60 properties across the greater Adelaide area and Mid North region before finally landing a property in Blyth.

“It was pretty tough, it’s really hard competition,” Caitlin said.

Her situation, it seems, is not uncommon in the region or the state.

Calaby Real Estate sales agent and property manager Lisa Curnow said normally they would have about five people looking for a rental at any time, but now they have anywhere between 20 to 30 seekers at any given time.

“[It] is just unheard of out here,” Lisa stressed.

“People are begging for properties that we just don’t have.

“We’ve got so many people that have been missing out for six months, it’s really frustrating for us as well because we’ve got a lot of really good rental prospects but we just don’t have the houses for them,” she added.

Ray White Clare Valley property manager Anne Johansson reported similar scenarios.

She explained that their expected winter drop off in rental seekers never eased with people reportedly searching for rentals – months on end.

A factor that compounds the current problem is the lack of mobility in the market.

Anne has noticed that people are holding on tightly to their current rentals in the fear that if they move for work or to upsize, they won’t be able to get another rental.

“There’s just not the constant turnover of rental properties where people decide to move out for whatever reason, they’re tending to stay where they are,” Anne said.

Meanwhile, Lisa from Calaby shared that people were leaving the state’s metropolis for the country, looking for more space during lockdowns and quarantine.

She further identified that people, due to COVID-19 restrictions, cannot travel or relocate overseas at the moment, which further exacerbates the demand on the rental market.

In response to the dire situation, SA Housing Authority told the Plains Producer there is support available.

This includes a $400 million affordable housing initiative expected to create 1000 new affordable homes across the state by 2025.

However, following a check by the Plains Producer, none of these affordable houses currently for sale on HomeSeeker SA are based in the Yorke and Mid North region.

In addition, a statement forwarded by the SA Housing Authority revealed they offer “a range of assistance to help people to secure a private rental property including financial assistance for bonds, rent in advance and rent in arrears to help with accessing or maintaining private rental accommodation.”

For details visit www.housing.sa.gov.au