Grants greenlight facility upgrades

A new community garden at Brinkworth Primary School, repairs for Urlwin Park Agricultural Museum and an upgrade to the Snowtown Centenary Park’s toilet and shower block are some of the projects that recently received community grants from the Wakefield Regional Council.

Snowtown’s Centenary Park scored $25,000 to renovate its toilet and shower block used by the caravan park, sports clubs and users of the skate park and playground.

Centenary Park Committee member Bernie Altmann said the facilities were so run down the block had to be closed in March 2021.

“The toilet facilities itself were very much damaged, there were tiles missing, doors were off one of the showers, there were holes in doors, it was in really poor condition.”

With the community grant, the toilet and shower block will be gutted and fitted out with new tiling, toilets, showers, partitions, vanities and mirrors.

Balaklava Golf Club secured a $22,677 grant to assist with automated watering systems and clubhouse improvements.

“Being the only 18 greens course in the Wakefield Regional Council district, a popular tourist attraction, and a course run completely by volunteers, we often face an uphill battle to have surplus funds for improvements,” treasurer Louise Michael said.

“The golf club is thrilled and very grateful to the council for providing our club with grant funding.”

A $10,000 handout will help Balaklava’s Urlwin Park Agricultural Museum undertake necessary repairs and upgrades to its infrastructure.

A shelter will also be built for a large work tractor to protect it from the weather, while one of the larger existing sheds will undergo roof repairs and have a security fence installed.

“We’re pretty happy to get [the grant] because the work has to be done to preserve the buildings and the exhibitions,” Norma said.

Brinkworth Primary School secured a $4900 grant to establish a new community garden, a move which principal Matt Stewart said will tie into the school’s sustainability focus and further strengthen ties between the school and community.

Mr Stewart said the idea for the garden blossomed from UniSA Occupational Therapy students Amber Lloyde and Lucy McCarthy during their placement in Brinkworth.

“The concept was to increase community engagement with the school as well as look at how we can create ongoing engagement with the school and community,” Mr Stewart said.

The garden also aims to provide the community with fresh produce in a town that doesn’t have a shop.

Avon District Hall has acquired $9000 for stage one of their Beautifying Avon project, with their eye on safe paths and a water tank, while the Lochiel Progress Association will spend $7500 on solar power.

The Hummocks Watchman Eagles Football Club have been allocated $4450 for resurfacing the Port Wakefield Oval, while Balaklava Bowling Club won $10,000 for a disability access toilet.

The council had revised this year’s community grants program and application process to widen the scope of projects that would be eligible.

“Through this program, funding is reaching all parts of our region and going towards very worthy causes that contribute to our collective vision to create a great place to belong,” Mayor Reid said.