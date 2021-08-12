Educator Kathy celebrates milestone

When Saddleworth Primary School teacher Kathy Cutting is asked what has kept her teaching for 40 years, her answer is short and sweet: “The kids”.

Kathy, known to her students as Mrs Cutting, started teaching at 21 years of age in Naracoorte and stayed in the South East before getting a permanent position at Port Augusta West Primary.

From there she taught children in Loxton, Ceduna, Kalunga and Clare before spending the last 17 years of her career at Saddleworth Primary School, describing it as a “lovely little community country school” with impressive grounds, resources and students.

“The kids enjoy and appreciate what you do, they’re enthusiastic and they’re just wonderful supportive families in a beautiful school,” Kathy said.

She’s taught scores of children over the years, with past students going on to become nurses, early education teachers and even footballers such as Adelaide Crows player Harry Schoenberg.

“You see these kids grow up and achieve what they want to achieve, it’s a fabulous thing,” Kathy said.

One particular highlight was attending an education conference in Port Pirie where one of the presenters was a former student who said Kathy inspired her to become a teacher.

Working in early primary years, Kathy enjoys teaching all subjects, but it’s literacy that’s the most rewarding.

“Watching these kids learn to read and write and become independent readers and writers, it’s one of the most fulfilling things I could do.”

With Kathy being unable to make a ceremony held by the Department for Education to acknowledge her service, the school made sure she felt appreciated with a card and special morning tea.

“Kathy is deeply valued by our school community and her care and kindness and commitment to each of her students along her 40-year journey,” Saddleworth Primary School Principal James Bryant said.

“It is a pleasure to have her as part of Saddleworth Primary School and we wish her all of the best on this special milestone.”

When asked about the issue of high rates of burnout and industry departure in young teachers, Kathy acknowledged the stress and different expectations teachers face now-a-days but had sage advice to extend to her less-experienced counterparts.

“I think the biggest thing is to focus on the kids as much as you can and develop those relationships because we have such a big influence on their lives, I just think it’s a special role,” she said.

Ever humble, Kathy extended her thanks to past and present coworkers over the past four decades for continuing to inspire her.

“I’m very grateful to all the teachers and colleagues who [have been] so supportive over the years.

“I’ve taught with some marvellous people and I’ve learnt so much from them, it’s been a real blessing.”