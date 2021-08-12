Funds help expand community hub

A new outdoor dining area will benefit the Mundoora Community Sports Club after its success in securing grant funding.

The site is just one of 10 Mid North community projects to receive support through the 2021 Clements Gap Sustainable Communities initiative.

The new asset will enable the club to increase its capacity limits for dining and events while abiding by COVID-safe guidelines.

Committee member Stephen Stringer explained that feeling socially connected has never been more important, especially for regional areas.

“The community here relies on the club as a social hub but capacity limits mean we don’t always have space,” he shared.

The new asset, he said, will not only enable more seating, yet will provide a comfortable space for the community throughout the year, and in all weather conditions.

Impressively, the club was named as one of 10 Mid North projects to be boosted through a windfall totalling $55,000.

Other local projects receiving funding include:

· Crystal Brook Girl Guides – Roof replacement

· Crystal Brook North West Agricultural Society – Additional toilets at showgrounds

· Crystal Brook RSL branch – RSL seating to sustain community use

· Crystal Brook Fitness Centre – Exercise bikes

· Gulnare Redhill Football and Netball Club – Fridge and freezers

· Lions Club of Rocky River for Crystal Brook Volunteer Ambulance Service – Raizer chair project

· Mundoora Tennis Club – Kitchen refurb

· Port Broughton Combined Sporting Club – Air conditioning

· Wandearah memorial Institute – Window repairs

Since the Community Investment Program began in 2005, Pacific Hydro has invested $4.8 million to support more than 980 local projects in our wind farm host communities across regional Australia.

This year the initiative has funded over $600,000 projects Australia wide providing support to community-identified projects and organisations that serve and benefit people.

“This year alone we are funding over $600,000 worth of projects across Australia. Pacific Hydro is proud to give back to the community-identified projects and organisations that serve and benefit the people who neighbour our renewable energy projects.”

All eligible applications were reviewed by a fair and transparent panel process, which included members of the community and the local council.