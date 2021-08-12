New plan for Bridle Track unveiled

A strategic plan to increase access, signage and improve the visitor experience of the Bridle Track in the Southern Flinders Ranges will be developed by the District Council of Mount Remarkable.

Council voted to develop a plan, following a motion on notice from the deputy mayor, councillor Don Norton at council’s July meeting.

Council said improved directional and information signage, engagement with landowners adjacent to the track and potential mechanisms for financial support from relevant stakeholders were among the key issues prompting the call for the development of a strategy.

Mayor Phillip Heaslip said the draft plan to be considered by council would include recommendations including funding implications and options.

“The Bridle Track is seen as a major drawcard for the council district and Southern Flinders Rangers tourism experience,” he said.

“Given sections of the roadway are in poor condition and complaints have been received from landowners experiencing vehicle access issues, more resources are required to maintain this track to a standard that is deemed acceptable.”

Under the strategy, council would engage with stakeholders to develop a way forward for management of the Bridle Track.

Council said installing instructional/educational signage informing track users of restricted access areas, would improve the overall visitation experience.

Landholder Clayton Waterman runs a sheep, cattle and cropping farm about 12km south of Melrose, with the Bridle Track running through it.

He welcomed news that a strategic plan would be undertaken and said he had been lobbying council for about 10 years for some improvements to be made.

“They need to do something, it’s a nightmare the way it’s working now,” Mr Waterman said.

“The majority of visitors do the right thing, but some don’t.

“The rules are stated at each end of the track but people do disobey the rules – it’s a dry weather track, they’re not meant to go on it on fire ban days, and they’re not to leave the main track.

“We have all sorts of damage to the property by people leaving the main track, cutting fences, and removing signs.

“The road will stand up to traffic if it’s dry, but when people start going on it when it’s wet it just turns into a quagmire.

“The track runs right through the top of our block and the gates are often left open.

“Most Saturday and Sunday nights I need to do a trip up there to make sure the gates are shut, otherwise if my sheep get mixed in with other people’s then it’s a couple of days wages for me and the other landowner to get them sorted out.

“I’d spend 40 minutes every evening of the weekend and long-weekends checking gates, when I’ve got better things to do.

“I think anything that can be done to improve the situation now is a really good thing.”