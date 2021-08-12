Woolpress rotunda nearing completion

Orroroo’s wool press rotunda development in the main street is continuing along, and despite some minor hiccups with COVID-19 restrictions and timber shortages, is set for completion in October.

The historic 1830 manual wool press from nearby Black Rock Station – donated by Ian and Barb Nutt and meticulously restored by volunteers over two years – was lifted into the new rotunda late last month in readiness for final touches on the building.

District Council of Orroroo Carrieton community project officer Jodie Boully said there had been some minor delays with trade workers having to down tools during the state lockdown, and some delays on accessing timber for the verandah, but was on track to be unveiled at an official launch later this year.

“The stonework is all complete,” she said.

“That work was done by a local stonemason over a 12-week period.

“The carpenters have now moved in and are working on the roofing and verandah.

“We have some landscaping to do as well as some signage and hopefully some digital interpretation which will enable visitors to scan a QR code to get the history of the building and subsequent Heritage trail.”

When completed, the wool press rotunda will link with the Pekina Irrigation history display at the northern end of the street to help create a heritage trail walk through the town.

“It’s looking great and will really uplift the street, particularly the southern end near the new structure,” Ms Boully said.

“We have already had so many locals and visitors stop to comment how impressive the building is.

“It’s been such a huge success to date, a great story of local volunteers who have remained involved in the planning right the way through to highlight some of our early pioneer history.”

The project is being undertaken thanks to funding from the Australian Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal and the DC of Orroroo Carrieton.