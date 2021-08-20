Our shows need you

A string of much-loved country shows in the Mid North once again fall victim to COVID-19’s reach and cancel, with others scheduled later in the year now reliant on community support.

The push comes as shows at Crystal Brook, Balaklava and Burra, plus the Burra Picnic Races, were unfortunately removed from the 2021 social calendar as committees raised concerns over financial loss, border restrictions and the health of the community.

“With so much uncertainty with the ever-changing COVID situation and in the best interest of public health for our community we have made this difficult decision,” Balaklava Show Committee president Mel Haynes said in a statement to the Plains Producer newspaper.

Its committee secretary Tania Allen said they made the tough call in light of the potential financial loss they could incur if they were shut down at the last minute, alongside other contributing factors.

In the next few weeks the committee would have purchased ribbons, wristbands and printed show books in preparation for the one-day event.

“If the show gets shut down that’s a big financial hit that you probably wouldn’t recover from,” Mrs Allen explained.

Another roadblock is the legal requirement to find about 40 COVID marshals in addition to their normal committee and team of volunteers.

Concerns over the health of the community and elderly convenors and volunteers was something at the forefront of the committee’s mind when making their final decision.

The logic was much the same for the 2021 Burra Picnic Races, according to committee secretary Kimberley Tippet.

Ms Tippet said it was the “uncertainty of the times” coupled with border restrictions which prompted the cancellation of their event due to be held Saturday, October 23.

She explained that a large proportion of their visitors are grey nomads from across state lines, meaning travel restrictions would significantly reduce numbers through the gate.

The committee shared how they had to look at the bigger picture from the perspective of the trainers and horse owners.

“Some people travel hours and hours to get to us, and if we call it off close to the event and they’re already on their way it’s a big kick in the guts,” Ms Tippet said.

Nevertheless, the committee looks forward to hosting next year’s event and is pleased sponsors remain on board.

SA Country Shows junior vice president and Kapunda and Light Agricultural Show Committee secretary Jacqueline Francis said SA restrictions were a concern for all shows.

“As the statewide committee, we are concerned for country shows because it is a financial risk not knowing what will happen,” Ms Francis said.

“All it takes is for the state to go into lockdown and all of a sudden the previously approved COVID-19 management plan can go out of the window.”

The SA Country Shows Committee urges those shows still proceeding to reach out to others in the district to help each other out with marshals and to share resources such as hand sanitiser.

Likewise, they are recommending shows to minimise their upfront costs and potential losses, such as exclusively publishing show books online and not printing ‘2021’ on ribbons so they can be used for 2022 in case of a cancellation.

Meanwhile, Kapunda and Light Agricultural Show is among the core in the region to push forward with the hope to run a full show on Saturday, October 30.

Furthermore, Mount Remarkable (Melrose) Show Committee secretary Susan Prosser said the team will meet in the next two weeks to determine if going ahead will be viable with latest restrictions.

At this stage, the Eudunda Show is planned for November 14 with the committee and community optimistic that restrictions will have eased.

Similarly, the Wilmington Agricultural Show is still pencilled in for September 19.

For more details about country SA shows visit www.sacountryshows.com