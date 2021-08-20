Tanya reflects on racing contribution

Long-serving Clare Racing Club events manager Tanya Bertelsmeier is stepping down from the role.

Tanya has held the joint position of secretary-events manager for more than a decade and has played a key role in getting the club back on track financially.

Having served on the committee for the past 13 years, she took time out this week to reflect on her decision.

“It’s time for a change for both myself and the club,” Tanya shared.

The 51-year-old said she was immensely proud of her achievements, which have resulted in the club posting a strong financial position at the upcoming annual general meeting on September 7.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have made the decision to leave the Clare Valley Racing Club,” Tanya said.

“I am feeling proud how I have extended my knowledge. As one door closes, I know more doors will open and I look forward to more challenges heading my way.

“Moving forward and using my recognition of prior learning as an event manager, I’m looking forward in extending my learning, applying for credits and completing my diploma and who knows – even extending to a marketing degree.”

Tanya said she was proud of the successes she has helped to achieve for the racing club, including annual grants and funding for improvements.

“My husband Brett and his trustworthy and reliable team have helped to get the bar facilities back on a healthier financial footing,” she said.

Of particular delight for Tanya was winning the long-running fight with the Department of Environment and Water, Water Licensing, over hotly contested water rights.

“It is a huge thing for the club as it will save thousands and thousands of dollars moving forward in the club’s future,” Tanya said.

The club can now access an extra 12 megalitres of water to maintain the course, thanks to the purchase of the updated licence.

It takes the total allocation to nearly 32 megalitres and represents a lifeline for the 125-year-old club which faced rising water costs and an uncertain future.

Before the decision early last year Tanya feared the worst, admitting the club may have been forced to close without enough water to maintain its track to Thoroughbred Racing SA safety standards.

“Keeping the track in the necessary condition required more water than our previous licence allowed, and we’d received hefty fines for exceeding this, which wasn’t sustainable,” she said.

It has been an ongoing issue for the past 11 years and Tanya was concerned about how much longer the race club could go on with these fines increasing.

“We were running out of options, so we were relieved that Natural Resources Northern and Yorke has helped us to find a solution that works for everyone. I have personally invested a lot of time and energy into this process and thanks must also go to our grounds person David Meaney.”

Working with a nearby landholder and in accordance with the water management principles of the Natural Resources Management Act (2004), the solution involved transferring an unused portion of a neighbouring landholder’s allocation.

The new licence has been issued for 10 years, with a monitoring schedule in place to ensure the continued health of the surrounding environment.

“David and I found the water and the solution and others helped with the paperwork to make it happen,” Tanya said.

“Recently one of the hardest things I have done in my 13 years was applying for a COVID Management Plan for a major event,” she said.

“It took months and with emails back and forward and changes made leading into a successful Easter race meeting for the 5000 patrons.

“We achieved what we have done thanks to significant efforts from members, sponsors and other club supporters.”

Despite the COVID-19 uncertainties, the highly successful Clare Cup meeting for 2021 is scheduled for Sunday, November 21.

Other dates on the Clare racing calendar include 2022 meetings on Sunday, March 13 and Saturday, April 16 (Easter).

The annual general meeting will be held in the premises of the club’s major sponsor, the Taminga Hotel, on Friday, September 3 at 12 noon.

Club chairman Gerald Mullighan said all members are welcome to attend.

“RSVP to the club at CVRC@bigpond.com, the club is always looking for volunteers” he said.