Bid to fix Brinkworth pool

An enormous fundraising effort is underway to address the Brinkworth Primary and Early Childhood Centre Pool’s degrading condition.

The cost of repairs for the ageing pool totals $69,000 to fix the lining and for retiling, sandblasting and remedial concrete work on the pool and surrounding area.

Principal Matt Stewart said these repairs would be a long-term fix that would guarantee the pool’s survival for another 12 to 15 years.

The school’s governing committee is looking to fundraise $43,000 to ensure the pool can continue to be used by the school and community alike.

Students at Brinkworth and Koolunga Primary School complete their swimming lessons and host their carnivals at the pool, and during summer physical education lessons can be held in the water.

The BSR football and netball clubs and Brinkworth/Koolunga Cricket Club also make use of it for preseason training.

The pool is also made available to people with a current CPR qualification and is heavily used over the summer school holidays.

Governing chairperson of Brinkworth Primary and Early Childhood Centre Rebecca Wundke, said the pool is vital to families and the community in Brinkworth.

“For us, it’s not just a pool, it’s a meeting place, it’s an escape from the heat, it [creates] that community sense,” Rebecca said.

“If we didn’t have it would just make us suffer, we would be a lot more isolated and have to drive 20km to our nearest pool in Snowtown or 30km in Clare”.

The school had recently purchased a solar blanket to extend the pool season until April, but urgent repairs are needed to address the pool’s degrading condition.

So far, they’ve had two parents host a thermomix raffle raising $2800, the governing council have held a lucky squares game raising $400 and students raised $400 by collecting and selling pine cones for kindling.

Recently, the committee hosted a week-long online auction of goods and services via Facebook, selling close to 70 items including everything from home-made cakes, to accommodation, to vouchers for local experiences and restaurants donated from the community.

After they had to cancel a rock quiz fundraising night due to COVID-19 restrictions, they’re over the moon at the success of the online fundraiser and overwhelmed by the community’s generosity.

They raised $9415, with governing council member Dallas reporting bids had come from across the district, interstate and and even Bali.

“We’re really grateful for the support of the community… it’s not just a pool, it is a place where people can gather during these hot summer months , it is a place to get some relief from that hot sun when it’s dry and dusty and it’s a great place to escape,” Dallas said.

“It’s a place to create memories with each other.”

The governing council will now seek grant funding from government and private bodies to help them close the shortfall of the repairs cost.