Bridge work marks overpass milestone

The structure of the new Port Wakefield overpass is in place, following the recent installation of eight concrete bridge beams, which form the overpass bridge.

The result marks 60 per cent completion of the overpass and highway duplication project.

Chiefly, the $17.9 billion investment highlights the need to connect communities and improve road safety, while creating employment and supporting our economic recovery.

According to the state government, the project is one of the largest works to be carried out in regional SA, supporting 95 full-time jobs each year during construction.

“This notorious intersection is one of South Australia’s busiest regional road intersections and is commonly known as ‘Crash Corner’ due to the dangerous turn movements and frustrating long queues, especially during holiday peak periods,” Infrastructure Transport Minister Corey Wingard said.

The recent milestone work involved eight precast bridge beams lifted into place by a 400-tonne crane to form the northern and southern spans of the overpass.

Each bridge beam weighed in at 60 tonnes and measures 29.5m long, 2.5m wide and 1.5m high.

Further works include completion of the bridge deck for the northern half of the overpass, which involved 88 cubic metres of concrete being pumped into the formwork over four of the bridge beams to form the span.

The second deck pour, of the southern overpass span, is scheduled to take place at the end of August 2021.

Federal Grey MP Rowan Ramsey said the duplication of the Port Wakefield Highway, south of the township, and the Wakefield River Bridge are more than halfway complete and are both expected to be finished in the first half of 2022.

“Works on the new permanent junction of Balaklava Road and Port Wakefield Highway are also continuing,” Mr Ramsey explained.

Once complete, he said, the overpass will provide one lane in each direction and will improve road safety and bust congestion at the existing intersection of Port Wakefield, Augusta and Copper Coast highways, north of Port Wakefield.

The route forms a key link between Adelaide, Port Augusta and the Yorke Peninsula along the National Land Transport Network.

“So by building this overpass we are also improving freight productivity and supporting continued growth for regional South Australia,” he added.

The Port Wakefield Overpass and Highway Duplication project is being delivered by the Port Wakefield to Port Augusta Alliance.

The overpass is expected to be open to traffic by Easter next year, with the project expected to be complete by the end of 2022, weather permitting.