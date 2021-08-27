Wheels in motion for fundraiser

As October 24 edges closer, organisers are gearing up to present a full program of fun, entertainment and information at the Ride For A Brighter Side stationary bike ride at The Valleys Lifestyle Centre in Clare.

In aid of the Kade Macdonald Foundation, the event aims to break down the stigma of mental health, and also raise funds to support youth mental health in local schools and the community.

A full event schedule has now been released and, while subject to change around any updated COVID restrictions, promises a packed day from 7am right through until 7pm.

With 20 teams and more than 200 riders already registered and in training for the event, organisers are encouraging any interested community members to head along with a gold coin donation, enjoy the festivities and encourage the riders through to the ‘finish line’.

Event coordinator Sonia Goss said a special highlight of the program would be an official opening at 1pm by Clare and Gilbert Valleys mayor Wayne Thomas and YMCA chief executive David Paterson, along with performances by the Clare Primary School Choir.

Foundation founder Meg Macdonald and SA Commissioner for Mental Health John Mannion will speak at 2pm.

“We’ll have food and drink stalls, face painting, we have Inky Soda jewellery, DJ Tash providing music throughout the day, mental health support information and massages available to riders and the public,” Sonia said.

“We have Sarah ‘Stiltskin’ Cheesmur roaming around on her stilts, dance performances by Hip Hop Bounce and 150 Dance Crew.

“Local bands and artists throughout the day, bag pipers, there really is something for everyone and we hope that people will pop in throughout the day and support the riders and help us break down the stigma of mental health and help youth in our community.”

For further details check out the Ride For A Brighter Side Facebook page or call 8842 3999.