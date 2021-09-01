Field Days get go ahead

The Yorke Peninsula Field Days at Paskeville has received the nod to proceed with its 2021 event on September 28-30.

Chief executive officer Peter Anderson said Premier Steven Marshall with SA Health had given the go-ahead for the event to proceed with a 5000 person per day cap on visitors.

“We met with the Premier last week and he was very supportive, and as a result SA Health have given us a gate number of 5000 per day visitors,” Mr Anderson said.

“We’re quite happy with that figure.

“It is slightly down on what we might have for a normal year but given the trying times that we’re facing; I think it’s quite a healthy figure.

“Last event we had about 19,000 through the gates over three days so to have 15,000 approved numbers that’s quite good.”

Mr Anderson said tickets would be sold online via the event website only, and they were already selling fast.

“Online ticket sales is part of the COVID requirements and we have that cap on the number of tickets that can be sold so when those tickets are sold, that will be it,” he said.

More than 500 exhibitors are already booked for the event and Mr Anderson said he expected there might be a “rush on” for more to be involved with news the event is going ahead.

He said this year’s program for visitors included some new highlights, along with some old favourites.

“We have some new displays this year including the antique Caterpillar tractor club, we have a tractor pull event and a new spray technology demonstration,” Mr Anderson said.

“Plus, we have the usual wool and sheep, fashion parades, shearing demonstrations, sheep dog demonstrations, guest speakers throughout the event, so there’s quite a bit to see and do.”