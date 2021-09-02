Eudunda artwork for community’s gain

The Eudunda silo art project is back on track after being hindered by weather conditions.

Adelaide based mural artist Sam Brooks has had the left silo bank about 95 per cent complete and the right silo bank is about to start.

The viewing area will also receive a landscaping facelift thanks to the Eudunda Bowling Club.

The bowlers have just received grant funds to upgrade their greens to synthetic grass and have worked with the Eudunda Community, Business and Tourism Association to reuse the bowling turf on the viewing platform.

Continuing to keep the historic turf growing in Eudunda is a great way that community groups work together to support each other.