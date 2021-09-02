Gates open on Hart Field Day

It will be ‘business as usual’ at the Hart Field Day on Tuesday, September 21, with the state’s premier cropping field-site opening its gates to growers keen to see how the site’s trials are progressing and hear the latest research and trials news.

Following a hiatus from face-to-face field day presentations in 2020, Hart chairman Ryan Wood says the group is looking forward to again be presenting its highly-anticipated annual event, with some small adjustments to accommodate ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re excited and optimistic to be able to welcome visitors back to the Hart Field Day again in 2021,” he said.

“We have planned a program of 20 sessions presented by 30 specialist guest speakers who will cover a broad range of topics, so growers and advisors will receive the excellent value they’ve come to expect from Hart.

“In regards to COVID, we’re realistic enough to know that if the situation escalates in South Australia, we may have to make a different decision, but for now, we’re working hard to deliver a safe event.

“It will be SA residents only due to border restrictions.

“Visitors will notice a few other changes and conditions on the day, which are precautionary measures, a way to assist in managing social distancing.

“We have a huge, 40-hectare site, so plenty of room for guests to spread out around all the trials for our rolling program throughout the day.”

And there is plenty on offer.

Some of the program highlights include ‘Wheat head emergence and flowering controls – reality vs risk’– selecting wheat varieties for sowing time and environment, and understanding what controls wheat and how we can control that, presented by Colin Edmondson.

Canola technologies and resistance management, including glyphosate considerations and best control of ryegrass with Peter Boutsalis is also likely to be a popular session.

Pre-emergent herbicides, canola varieties, cereal disease and fungicide resistance, and hay agronomy with market updates will feature.

Among the other sessions are pasture and livestock, legume and oilseed herbicide tolerance, plus variety updates, agronomy and more.

The event gets underway on Tuesday, September 21, with gates open at 9am and an official opening at 10am. The first session starts at 10.30am sharp.

Admission is $40 (students $15), and includes access to all sessions and guest speakers, as well as a comprehensive, full colour Hart Field Day Guide with articles and information from each of the sessions.

Tickets must be pre-purchased online and are fully-refundable.

Full catering is available throughout the day (cash sales only).

Held on the Hart Field-Site Group’s trial site – 10 kilometres north of Blyth, just off the Blyth to Brinkworth road – visitors will get a first-hand look at how the trials have performed so far in the 2021 growing season.

Bus and group tours are welcome and encouraged to register now.

To register or for more information take a look at the Hart Field-Site Group website www.hartfieldsite.org.au or contact Sandy Kimber on 0427 423 154, or email admin@hartfieldsite.org.au

While early registrations are encouraged, online registrations will remain open until lunchtime on the 21st, so even if you decide on the day to head along it is easy to sign up before you arrive and fast track your way through the gate.