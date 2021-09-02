Rev’s tour de force aids sick kids

Balaklava’s Collin ‘Rev’ Heslop is taking up the challenge to ride 1200km as part of Starlight’s Tour de Kids.

The Plains Producer contributor is aiming to complete the mammoth task over the course of September to raise funds for the children’s charity that provides emotional and social support to sick kids.

“There’s a lot of kid’s charities and they all do a great job, but Starlight does in-hospital work for sick kids and provides a lot of facilities and do a lot of things,” Rev said.

“They just do great work; it tugs on the heart strings a little and it motivates you because of what they do.”

While he doesn’t describe himself as an avid cyclist, he’s “certainly got the cycling bug”.

Rev only started cycling in February this year to train for entry into the military, and then began to help Ian Wilson train for the Ronald McDonald House Charities Ride for Sick Kids before he had to pull out.

The ride will be completed by a combination of pushbike and stationary bike rides depending on factors such as weather, so if you live in the district keep an eye out for Rev’s signature beard flapping in the wind behind him as he racks up those kilometres.

He aims to have the 1200km effort complete by the last Sunday of the month, September 26, where he’ll have a few stationary bikes and a projector on hand at the Owen Arms Hotel.

Folks can come and watch Rev navigate a virtual course on the big screen and partake in ‘ride offs’, where Rev will challenge people to hop on a bike or make a small donation.

Rev has already raised over $1000 out of his $3000 target before cycling the first leg of his endeavour.

Over the course of the month, the Royal Hotel in Balaklava will be holding raffles on Friday nights to raise funds, or donations are welcome online at tourdekids.org.au/col-rev-heslop