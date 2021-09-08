New advocate on the Eyre Peninsula

Pleased to announce the new Eyre Peninsula Advocate is (L-R) Group Manager Renee Bennett, Managing Director Andrew Manuel and Group Editor Michelle Wilksch.

Eyre Peninsula residents will have their own newspaper once again, with the announcement of the Eyre Peninsula Advocate publishing its first edition on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Managed by Stacey Lawrie, who has vast media experience, the weekly newspaper will have an office in Cleve and Ceduna, with three team members joining the paper.

The parent company, based in Balaklava in the state’s Mid North, publishes the Plains Producer each Wednesday (est 1903), and the Two Wells Echo monthly.

Managing Director Andrew Manuel, also was involved in purchasing the Border Watch in Mount Gambier with three other newspaper publishers in September 2020.

“We were asked by the District Council of Cleve to bring a paper back to the region after the EP Tribune and the West Coast Sentinel closed earlier this year,” Mr Manuel said.

District Council of Cleve underwrote the startup with a $90,000 pledge for advertising.

“Since the initial $90,000 announcement in August, we have two other councils – Franklin Harbour and Kimba – who each have also pledged $15,000 of advertising in the first year.

“This reduces Cleve’s stake and it will reduce more as we find other support from advertising partners,” Mr Manuel explained.

“We are so pleased to name Stacey Lawrie as General Manager as she has a vast career in newspapers, and her local knowledge and contacts will help us build a robust business.

“To date we have employed one journalist for our Cleve office, and one for Ceduna. Stacey will spearhead sales and the commercial aspects of the business.

“But we are still searching for community-minded scribes who can help us make sure we’re covering all facets of news which matter to the people of the Eyre Peninsula and West Coast.”

“The name has connections to sister paper, Plains Producer which was founded in 1903 as the Central Advocate. It later changed name to the Producer, then Plains Producer in 1983 when my parents Roger and Margaret purchased it.

“Newspapers have a strong heritage, and are a vital part of any robust democracy. We aim to become the voice for the region by keeping the residents informed. We are passionate about supporting the local community and are excited to be birthing a newspaper,” Mr Manuel added.

Papers & Publications employs 16 people in the Mid North, and now three on the Eyre Peninsula with plans to find more part-time staff.

The paper is setting up offices in Cleve and Ceduna and can be contacted by phone on 08 8622 7500.

You can email Stacey on stacey@epadvocate.com.au or by mobile: 0427 455 291.

Sales enquiries can be directed to sales@epadvocate.com.au and news tips and photos sent to editorial@epadvocate.com.au.