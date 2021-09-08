The first Auburn Frenchfest is here

Paint the town red, white and blue because the inaugural Auburn Frenchfest will take place this weekend.

The quaint streets of Auburn will be transformed into a French paradise with market stalls, french eateries and a program stacked with entertainment for the whole family.

Running from 9am to 4pm Saturday and 9am to 2pm on Sunday, Le Marché in the Auburn Institute is a delightful market overflowing with delectable local produce and crafts.

Knotty Cotton’s handcrafted toys will be for sale alongside plants and traditional French market bags from A Joyful Bunch, hand-designed cards by Kapunda artist Alice Tilley and fresh produce from local gardens.

Wine, olives, oil, dukkha, soaps, body products, artwork, plants, honey and gifts of all kinds from around the region will be showcased at the two-day market.

The Auburn Institute will serve bacon and egg rolls on Saturday morning alongside French onion soup and a sausage sizzle.

Oranaise will be plating up Paella, L’arome is dishing out spicy chicken alongside couscous and savoury crepes, Clare favourite Cafe 1871 will be selling coffee and croissants, and Barossa Valley Ice Cream will be perfect for those craving a sweet cold treat.

The Corner Patch will be in town with their fresh fruit and vegetables and Horizon Christian School will be serving French raclette cheese, a melted delicacy.

The Auburn branch of the South Australian Country Women’s Association will be serving afternoon tea, while on Sunday, Palmer and Woolford will be dishing out pastries and enticing baked goods.

Once you’ve got a picnic basket full of scrumptious food, head to Centenary Park and watch the performances of the Circobats.

Musicians Duo Montagne will busk in the main street, adding that carnival atmosphere to the festival.

Many local businesses will participate in their own ways, with The Rising Sun Hotel Auburn, Terroir Auburn and Velvet & Willow open with French-inspired catering.

If that’s not enough to tantalise your tastebuds, take advantage of the incredible produce the Clare Valley has to offer by hopping onto the Wine and Cheese trail.

There’s plenty of free events across the weekend to keep you entertained, but be warned, capacity at these events is limited due to COVID-19 restraints so make sure you reserve your tickets online.

Tickets are still available to the world premiere of theatre production ‘Of Auburn’, ‘A Night in Paris with Louise Blackwell’, ‘Chante! Chante! Chante!’ workshop on classic French songs, community singalong ‘Le Grande Chorale’ with Stella Panozzo, cabaret performance ‘Marseille que j’aime’ and comedy act ‘Interactive Swearing in French’ to name a few.

For more information on the event and to reserve tickets, visit www.clarevalley.com.au/whats-on/auburn-frenchfest/

À tout à l’heure, and see you there!