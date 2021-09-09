Armed hold up investigation continues

Police continue their hunt for a man who threatened staff with a knife at Booleroo Centre post office early last week.

Just after 1pm on Tuesday, August 31, a man entered the business on Arthur Street where he threatened staff, with one staff member receiving a minor cut to her arm.

The suspect then left with an amount of cash.

He is described as being aged in his mid 20s and wearing black track pants, a black hooded top, black mask and a grey and black beanie.

SA Police urge anyonw with information about this incident or has dashcam vision, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au

Don’t get stung in tax scam

Tax scams are on the rise, according to SA Police, who urge residents to be alert this season. There are many variations to this scam, however it normally starts with a ‘robo-call’ from a mobile number claiming that your Tax File Number (TFN) has been used illegally, and that if you don’t ‘Press 1’ to speak with a representative then you will be arrested.

Alternatively, the recorded message may claim your TFN has been suspended and that you need to transfer your money to the Australian Tax Office (ATO) for safekeeping.

Scammers can also manipulate incoming caller ID and text messages to mimic local police stations, tax agents and the ATO to reel you in.

Don’t be pressured, SA Police say, and if in doubt hang up the phone and call the person back on a known, reputable number.

Payment methods have been demanded through ‘cardless cash’ ATM withdrawals, retail gift cards and even via a courier service to collect cash.

Police, ATO and government agencies will never request payment by these means or request sensitive information via phone, text or email. It is recommended that you log into MyGov to view ofﬁcial ATO correspondence.

The SA Police Cybercrime Prevention Section has designed a handy information leaflet to give you all the tips and tricks to help you avoid being scammed this tax time.

To access the leaflet and for other Cyber Security prevention visit www.police.sa.gov.au and search ‘avoid being scammed’.