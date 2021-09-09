Community health in wise hands

A lengthy career as one of South Australia’s respected GPs recently saw Dr Vivienne Clark make a tree change and base her roots in Balaklava.

In August, the Adelaide Plains resident of about 20 years, joined the Wakefield Plains Medical Clinic.

But don’t expect to get much about her professional life, Dr Clark much prefers to use her time and skills to support her patients, plus enjoy her family in her part-time role.

“I am a New Zealand graduate from 1978, that’s all I have for the record,” she laughed.

However, she was proud to share how her son-in-law Dale Asby is the town’s cardiologist who visits each month.

Also, his wife Erin, Dr Clark’s daughter, works as an obstetrics physician at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide.

“They run horses and I still have horses on the property,” she shared.

Yet, from the tone of her voice, her greatest joys are her grandchildren.

My daughter has two children 17 and 13, and I have a three-year-old granddaughter from my son who I do babysitting duties for,” she said.

The only piece of ‘professional development’ gold Dr Clark was willing to offer is that she looks forward to running a women’s clinic in the New Year, with more details to come.

Prior to her move to the Balaklava clinic, Dr Clark had worked in the city for about nine years and previous to that was part of another SA-based country practice working alongside the town’s much-loved GP Tom Lemon.

“I have enjoyed coming back into a country environment, but I am just another doctor though,” she stated.

Regardless, it seems her presence has been welcomed with open arms by the community and by her staff including Dr Lemon who told the Plains Producer how happy he was to have her join the team.

“Dr Clark brings a wealth of knowledge and her services and skills certainly complement the vision we have for this practice,” he said.

In response, Dr Clark has been humbled by the support of the community and the staff, jokingly adding how the only hang up was “getting the computer to talk to the printer, which is being sorted”.

“The staff are friendly and very helpful,” she added.

Apart from her local work, Dr Clark’s skill set has her support people far and wide.

“I still do one to two sessions per month in the city, as that practice remains short of doctors.

She further does occasional locum work interstate, and in September will head to Queensland, COVID-19 permitting.

“I have enjoyed my first few weeks of joining the team at the clinic and look forward to working to meet the community needs.”