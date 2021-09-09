Curious art event returns

For five years now, The Terowie Citizens Association have been organising and running an art exhibition titled the ‘Curious Art Accident’.

On behalf of the association, Susie Adams said the art show proceeds help with the upkeep of the buildings in Terowie that the association owns.

“Last year (2020) was probably our best year with about 86 total entries,” Susie said.

“We won’t know exact entry numbers for this year until the cutoff date which is September 8.

“Artists from around the region as far as Eudunda, Hallett, Peterborough and locals here in Terowie have regularly entered pieces in all mediums. While we haven’t had any famous artists enter, there is always a lot of hidden local talent.” she said.

The exhibition presents contemporary and traditional art, photography, sculptures, craft, needlework, quilting and yard art.

Artists can enter more than one artwork for $2 per item at a senior level, junior 11 years to 17 years and an under 10 years-old category.

Cash prizes are awarded by judges, with a percentage of all items sold donated to the association.

The ‘people’s choice’ artwork winner will have their work on display for two months in the Terowie Visitors Centre.

“We welcome all art at all skill levels, even if you are a beginner your artwork is definitely encouraged,” Susie added.

“We have different judges for each of the categories, and the judges are from out of town to award great prizes in each category and age group.”

The display is held at the Terowie Institute Hall on the weekend of September 11 and 12 from 12 noon to 5pm both days.

Entrance is $2 with children under 12 free, plus the opportunity to win the lucky door prizes. For enquiries or entrance forms, please ring Susie on 0407 643 022 or secretary Jan Haustorfer on 0467 537 248.