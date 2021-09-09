Funds opens up further education options

Mid North students who are keen to continue their studies through further education are being given an opportunity for a financial boost to follow their dream, thanks to the latest round of scholarships through the Wool, Wine & Wheat Country Education Fund.

Applications for the scholarships are now open.

Since its establishment by a group of local visionaries in 2007, the scholarship fund has assisted 99 Mid North students, with a total of $324,157 in funding to follow their career aspirations in a wide range of fields, from mechanics to drama, chefs to physiotherapy.

The initiative relies on fundraising and donations, and currently, the Country Education Fund will match all donations, up to a maximum of $4500.

Scholarship committee member and Clare High School agriculture teacher Lesley Squires said now was the perfect time to donate to the worthy cause.

“We don’t receive any government funding, so we’re always seeking donations, and any money donated during September and October will be matched dollar for dollar by the Country Education Fund,” she said.

“We would really encourage anyone who is willing to support the scholarship and help our local students pursue their further education to consider donating now.”

Among the students who have benefitted from a the scholarship is Harrison Tonkin, who was at last week’s annual general meeting – along with fellow recipient Jasmine Lawrie – to report back on how his first year of studies is progressing.

Harrison is studying cyber security at Flinders University and said the $4000 scholarship had assisted him not just financially, but also in feeling supported.

“The money has been very helpful for purchasing text books and also accommodation and living away from home,” he said.

“It took a huge stress off, particularly in the first few weeks after moving to Adelaide when I was acclimatising and working everything else out, to not have to worry about accommodation so much was a big help.

“Also, having a mentor and just knowing there is someone there I can call, email or check in with, has been really good.”

To find out more about how to apply for a scholarship, or to donate to the fund, check out the website www.cef.org.au and search Wool, Wine & Wheat, or phone 0417 082 390.