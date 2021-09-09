Knappstein gets insight into US market

Knappstein Wines will be among 16 South Australian wine producers who will be supported by the state government to enter and expand its United States market.

Wine Australia’s US Market Entry Program –subsidised 50 per cent by the state government – is a 12-month program is designed to educate wine producers about the technicalities of the US market, including compliance, marketing, pricing, sales, public relations and logistics.

The program offers guidance and market introductions with Wine Australia providing advice on how to best approach the US market guiding clients towards like-minded customers in the US who share a wine producer’s vision and market goals.

Trade and Investment Minister Stephen Patterson said the program would provide participants with insights into one of the largest and most complex wine markets in the world.

“The United States has a three-tier distribution system and complex laws,” the minister said.

“Sixteen producers are receiving a 50 per cent rebate off the cost of participation and will have the opportunity to gain valuable market knowledge, guidance and introductions to key importers and distributors.

“Over the last four years, Wine Australia’s US Market Entry programs have been successful in helping 75 per cent of Australian wineries achieve first orders in the market worth a total value of $2.4 million.

“The US Market Entry Program is one of the initiatives under the Wine Export Recovery and Expansion Program which aims to expand business-to-business opportunities for new-to-market companies, brand promotion and wine education for existing brands, and international trade visits, when travel is permitted.”

The state government’s $5.4m Wine Export Recovery and Expansion Program started on July 1, 2021 and will run for four years.