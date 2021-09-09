Premiership victory for Tayla

BALAKLAVA’S Tayla Williams has been soaking up a premiership win in the state’s Premier League Netball grand final, with Contax defeating Matrics by a nail-biting one goal on Friday evening.

The 21-year-old Contax wing defence said it was an “incredible” feeling.

“It feels like it was probably a bit of a long time coming, it’s only been a couple of years, but it’s definitely longer than people had wanted it to be between silverware,” Tayla said.

“I love the group of girls, love the club, there’s a few girls that have missed out over the last couple of years so to get the win was awesome.”

Tayla said the team was well-aware how close it was to full time, securing victory with a match-winning goal only seconds before the final siren.

“We were up by three goals with three minutes to go, looking to go four up, then we lost that next centre pass and that put more pressure on,” she said.

“We had got our game together in the second half, and right up until we lost that centre pass we had felt a bit more in control, pretty comfortable with our rhythm and how we were playing.”

When Tayla spoke with the Plains Producer on Monday, the team was gathered together re-watching the game and re-living the excitement.

However, there is not too much time to rest, with another tournament to play on the weekend and national talent scouts on the lookout.

“We normally have a national tournament, but obviously with the COVID situation in Victoria and New South Wales at the moment we’re just doing a round robin competition within our own state and that’s next weekend,” she said.

“That’s part of the national talent identification process.

“So, it’s training as normal this week, and then hopefully we get one or two weeks off before the pre-season starts.”

Tayla is also a member of the 21 and under Australian squad, and said she was awaiting news on that schedule.

“We were meant to be having a camp for that Aussie squad soon, but with border restrictions and the situation interstate, we really don’t know what’s happening with that,” she said.

“It’s really all ‘wait and see’ for now.”