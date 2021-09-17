Fat Farmers comes to Clare

Just 12 months ago, Sarah Heinjus had never set foot in a gym.

A year on, she now sets her alarm for a 5.30am cross fit session, five times a week and says it has been life changing.

So much so, that she wants other rural people to feel the same rush and health benefits that she is now enjoying, and is working with the Fat Farmers organisation and local gym CrossFit 5451 to help get more people active.

Fat Farmers – a tongue in cheek name for a group that has been getting rural people, not just farmers, active for about 10 years now – is hosting a free come and try session.

Open to all fitness levels, the session will be held on Thursday, September 29 at 6.30pm (or Saturday, October 2 at 8am) at CrossFit 5451 in Clare for anyone keen to see what it is all about.

For those who decide to continue on, sessions will be $15 from there on.

If cross fit does not sound like your ‘thing’, Fat Farmers executive officer Tess Colliver is encouraging people to still register interest in joining the group.

“Even if you don’t like the sound of cross fit, we’d still love to hear from you and look at the possibility of starting a walking or other exercise group in Clare,” she said.

For Sarah Heinjus, who works in rural industry, she said it had been the best thing she had ever done, and reckons she is a good example of just taking a leap and giving exercise in a supportive group a go.

“I’d never been in a gym before, ever” she said.

“At the first session, I thought I was going to die, I thought I was not going to get through it.”

Sarah said her exercise program was adjusted to suit her, and she steadily improved along the way.

“I couldn’t even do a squat when I first started, I had no real movement, I had about 16 years of lower back pain, so everything is scaled to what you can handle – little weights, little jumps, little runs,” she said.

“For my 52nd birthday, I did my first ever box jump, so I jumped from the floor up onto a box.”

Beyond the physical benefits, Sarah said there were many other gains to be made by joining a supportive exercise group.

“The group itself is the most amazing community of people, so enthusiastic, the coaches are amazing, it’s great for mental health, great for physical health, you’re meeting new people in the community that you many never have met through other channels,” she said.

“My husband now comes along as well and he’s had remarks from colleagues saying he’s much calmer and it’s because he’s fitter and feels better about himself, and that’s a great outcome.”

Sarah said the Fat Farmers group was a great way to get involved in fitness in a ‘safe’ environment.

“I’d just say to other people, come and try.

“The hardest thing is stepping foot in the door, once you’re in the door you’ll realise how supportive the environment is and how much better you’ll feel.”

For more information and to register your interest in the Fat Farmers Clare group, email info@fatfarmers.com or call/text Tessa on 0419 824 122.