Mental health recognised through Blue Tree Project

We’ve all seen them, and we know that they are to do with mental health.

But what exactly is the Blue Tree Project?

Year 11 student at Clare High School (CHS) Amber Douglass explained that the trees symbolise starting a conversation.

“Our school is a place that will help with those difficult conversations,” Amber said.

“We want to encourage people to speak up when battling mental health concerns.

“There are three trees in visible locations, two at the front of the school and one in the student car park so they are always kept in mind.

“Everyone has good days and bad days.

“In seeing the blue paint, it reinforces that ‘it’s okay not to be okay’ and breaks down the stigma that is still largely attached to mental health.”

The first blue tree was painted and installed in June 2019 under the guidance of teacher Phil Parslow.

“Initially, Liam Edmondson and I got the project going and involved the SRC, ground staff and students in the painting and setting up process,” Mr Parslow said.

“I first came across it on Facebook, as a friend had posted something about it and at that time it was a very new initiative in Australia.

“The Blue Tree Project was introduced to the students at an assembly.

“That year we had an RUOK? Day celebration where the students got to engage more broadly in the understanding of the story behind the blue tree and to learn more about mental health and positive behaviours.”

The school has a wellbeing team which is the first point of call for students in need. Many students engage teachers outside the wellbeing team as well, such as year level leaders or roll class teachers.

“CHS has a strong wellbeing focus that has developed over the last few years and we have worked hard on building a presence and in communicating with the students across many different forums – pastoral care, guest speakers, theme days, wellbeing information nights and assemblies,” Mr Parslow added.

“At first there were some misconceptions that the trees were a memorial, but the intention behind them is a broader reminder to check in on mates and acknowledge that sometimes people have ‘blue’ days.”