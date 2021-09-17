Schools enter union discussions

Two respected Catholic schools in the North recently entered into an early phase of a proposed school union in a bid to better support their students and families.

The South Australian Commission for Catholic Schools (SACCS) has instigated a feasibility study to evaluate the merits of St Brigid’s Catholic School becoming a Campus of Xavier College.

The plan follows a history of ongoing discussions between the schools regarding how families and students can obtain greater benefits through shared resourcing and increased collaboration.

Benefits would mean a seamless pathway from reception to year 12, plus additional financial support, including sibling discount for school fees, and a consistent uniform.

To support the union, the leadership of both Xavier College and St Brigid’s Catholic School have established a committee comprising staff from both schools and the Catholic Education Office to work through the logistics.

According to both principals, the proposed plan means an exciting opportunity for their school communities.

“This undertaking builds on the strong relationship the schools have built over many years and we are excited about the opportunities this offers our staff, families and the wider community,” St Brigid’s Catholic School Paul Bennett said.

While Xavier College principal Mark Flaherty said he looks forward to investigating further enhancing the Catholic Education pathway for families in the North and building on the established partnership currently shared with St Brigid’s.

Meanwhile, both schools have a rich and vibrant history, with St Brigid’s, a parish school operating within a Salesian Parish and having a deep Catholic history beginning with St Mary of the Cross MacKillop, Sisters of St Joseph and the Sisters of the Good Samaritan.

Xavier College, also with a rich Salesian heritage, has been instrumental in transforming the lives and educational outcomes of young people in their care.

Since its establishment in 1995, Xavier College has formed a strong and positive relationship with St Brigid’s Catholic School, Evanston. Both schools have worked closely to offer families a strong Catholic pathway from reception to year 12 for families in the area. This has expanded with the establishment of a Xavier College Primary Campus at Two Wells in 2021.