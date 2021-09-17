Snake season upon us

Spring has sprung and the warm rays of sunshine that have burst canola into bloom have also coaxed snakes out of their winter sleep.

Snake breeding season has begun as they leave ‘brumation’, similar to hibernation, and have become a lot more mobile.

The most common types of snakes in the region are the king brown and common brown, but occasionally red-bellied black snakes and death adders have been seen in the area.

Balaklava snake catcher Owen Oakley said there are steps Mid North residents can take to avoid the slithering and poisonous creatures.

Do not leave items lying on the ground that snakes can use as hiding spots and keep grass short so you can see where you are walking.

Having mice on the property also attracts snakes, so this should be dealt with promptly to avoid snakes following the food source.

Avoid snakes and do not attempt to catch or kill them yourself, but if one is approaching the property you can use a hose spray to deter it from your property.

“If you’ve got a garden hose near your back door, you can spray [a snake] with a strong hose and it will go away from you, they don’t like to be squirted with water directly,” Owen said.

“As soon as you see one, keep an eye on it from a distance and get a hold of your local snake catcher.”

Owen warns that if you stumble across a snake while walking, be quiet and stay still to avoid startling the creature.

If a person is bitten, staying calm and still is key to slowing the spread of poison.

Ring 000 immediately and wrap a pressure bandage over the area of the bite, then use a second bandage and splints to immobilise the limb.