Bluff outlook officially opened

The unveiling of the Bluff lookout west of Wirrabara is expected to become a tourist hotspot with the track widened and reconstructed to give greater access for vehicles to the viewing platform.

Federal Grey MP Rowan Ramsey was pleased to attend the official opening at the site on Saturday, with Environment and Water Minister David Spiers, Stuart MP Dan van Holst Pellekaan and Mount Remarkable District Council Mayor Phillip Heaslip joining him.

Chiefly, the project has been undertaken with funding of more than $700,000 from the federal government – $446,655 through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program and $300,000 allocated through Roads to Recovery.

“People will now be able to easily travel to the top of the Southern Flinders in Wirrabara and enjoy the sensational views across the region,” Mr Rowan said.

“People are doing more local travel than ever before and we have an absolute jewel of an attraction here that is sure to attract people to visit.

“Once we get people to Wirrabara they can travel further in to the Flinders and really enjoy the amazing tourist opportunities South Australia and this region can offer.”

Unfortunately, the area was badly impacted by the Bangor fires in 2014 and the MP believes the project will bring back some positivity and hope.

“This lookout is a truly remarkable experience and I encourage everyone to take a trip now the track is completed.

“The Southern Flinders has so much to offer and it is projects such as this that will get the area on the tourist map,” Mr Rowan added.

The federal government announced an additional $1billion in the 2021-22 Budget for Phase three of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program to continue boosting Australia’s economic recovery through COVID-19, and help communities bounce back from the economic impact of the pandemic.