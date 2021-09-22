Bus set to bring town together

The small town of Brinkworth will be able to purchase a community bus to help combat social isolation thanks to a $87,600 grant.

The Brinkworth Management Committee received a Tackling Tough Times Together grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, funded by the federal government.

Committee secretary Nancy White said the community were thrilled to hear they were successful in their grant application.

“We don’t have any public transport and we don’t have any shops in town, so we really need public transport,” Nancy said.

“The older you get and once you lose your license, you’re relying on other people.”

After the town cafe closed at the end of 2019, Nancy said losing that meeting place had caused social isolation within the town and hopes the community bus will connect people.

“This project will bring our community together, increasing connections with each other and as such we will start talking to each other and go somewhere towards where we were two years ago,” Nancy said.

The idea first came from Brinkworth Primary and Early Childhood Centre who expressed the need for a bus to use for school excursions and educational trips.

The committee also identified a bus was needed to transport residents to shops and medical appointments, as well as for sporting groups and trips to nearby beaches and parks for community members.

They mustered 14 letters of support for the bus to accompany their grant application, including one from Frome MP Geoff Brock.

Wakefield Regional Council also contributed $2500 to the bus, leaving an additional $500 the committee must raise in the six months until the bus arrives, with their sights set on fundraising activities such as barbecues.

The six-month wait for the 12-seater bus is due to a shortage of vehicles in the country caused by COVID-19 supply chain disruptions.