Cup a winner for local economy

Another Balaklava Cup has raced away as local businesses last week enjoyed a boost from the influx of spectators to the town.

Wakefield Regional Council mayor Rodney Reid said the event creates a real buzz in the town, with many locals getting involved as volunteers, suppliers, workers or spectators, and pubs experiencing extra patronage.

Balaklava Racing Club CEO Doug Hall said one noticeable stimulus that comes from the cup is the increase in local jobs, with club staff growing from their usual four up to a team of 60.

“There’s also the money spent on setting up, the hardware shop gets a fair deal out of that, the local hotels for lunch and the snack bar, the fast food shops, garages, fuel companies, the hire companies and local transport companies,” Doug said.

Peter Friedrichs of the Royal Hotel said their trade increased “about 300 per cent” compared to an ordinary Wednesday.

“First of all, we had quite a few more staff on, so they get a few more hours,” Peter said.

“It also exposes people outside our community to what’s in Balaklava, what [the pub] offers and the style of meals we produce and we get very good feedback on our meals which we pride ourselves on.”

Terminus Hotel owner Peter ‘Beachy’ Raison said lots of people called into the pub on their way to and from the races.

“We had a huge increase, it was a very big day and I’d like to thank everyone for calling in and using our facility, it was tremendous,” Beachy said.

“It was a great chance for everyone to catch up who hadn’t seen each other for a while and the atmosphere was one of happiness.”

Owen Arms Hotel co-owner Cathy Gregory said business for their pub on cup day varies and depends on the amount of buses coming from Gawler and Adelaide, but tourism is nevertheless good.

“Anything in our district that brings visitors is wonderful, we’re grateful for anyone that comes to our district,” Cathy said.

Doug Hall said accommodation around the region is at a premium as the occupancy rates from Clare to the Barossa increased.

Mayor Reid said all five cabins at the Balaklava Caravan Park were booked out, and powered site bookings had more than doubled since last year’s event.