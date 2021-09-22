Dublin asset productivity boosted

The $11 million Dublin saleyard access upgrade has reached a significant milestone, with improvements to Carslake Road and the entrance of the SA Livestock Exchange now complete.

The project began in February this year.

The facility will have increasing importance to SA’s livestock industry with the expected growth of exports of Australian meat helping to connect communities and improve safety, while creating jobs and supporting the economic recovery.

According to federal Grey MP Rowan Ramsey, the saleyard is an incredibly important piece of the agricultural jigsaw in SA with about 14 road trains, mostly B doubles, arriving at the facility each week.

“Traffic loads on the Port Wakefield road continue to increase and the federal government in partnership with the state has been funding extensive upgrades including the Port Wakefield overpass and the commitment to duplicate the Port Augusta Highway,” he said.

The project has also supported 34 full-time equivalent jobs through the construction period, which is excellent.

“However, the real benefits lie in the provision of first-class access in and out of the saleyards,” Mr Ramsey explained.

Currently, the government has either spent or is committed to spend more than a billion dollars across the major road networks in the Grey electorate.

“This investment in almost every case has been accompanied by a 20 per cent contribution from the state government,” the MP added.

SA Livestock Exchange manager Andrew Lepley said with stock coming from all across SA, NT and south west Queensland, the importance of the access works cannot be underestimated.

“The facility averages around 70,000 cattle and 650,000 sheep a year and the upgrade of the intersection will eliminate the risk of serious vehicle accidents and will allow heavy vehicle drivers to enter the carriageway without causing traffic mayhem,” he said.

“Carslake Road has become very busy with heavy vehicles in the last two to three years with the construction of two grain terminals and also a log transfer station- all of these industries use road trains.”