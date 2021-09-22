Gardeners swarm to annual zone meet

Delighted Clare Garden Club president Doug Simon was among the 130 green thumbs from SA who joined for the annual ‘Zone Get Together’ in Clare at the weekend to share all things flora.

Having only joined the club a year ago, Doug has certainly made his mark, taking on the president’s role with passion and foresight.

“When I first joined, there weren’t too many members, yet we now have 25 members and we have opened up to email and Facebook,” he shared.

“I am trying to get more young people involved in the club too,” he said.

Saturday’s gathering involved members from garden clubs at Yorke Peninsula, Mid North and the Barossa joining to receive expert plant and gardening sadvice, socialise over lunch and purchase from a healthy table laden with beautiful plants, plus bric-a-brac.

The event was also a major fundraiser for the club, who in a lead up to the meeting ran an online auction of regional donated goods, including wines, which raised $1200.

A raffle with various prizes – including the top prize, a wheelbarrow of gardening must-haves – also helped the club’s fundraising endeavours.

“Thank you to the generosity of the local businesses, wineries and individuals for their support in their gifts for our online auction, raffle and sales,” Doug said.

“Without their support we would have had a lot of difficulty holding such an event.”

During the gathering, zone coordinator Beryl Crabb was warmly thanked for her 16 years’ service, with incoming zone coordinator Rex Herde from Kadina welcomed on board.

To add to the colour of the main pavilion, the Clare Valley Floral Design Club Inc. members displayed stunning floral works, which involved striking native displays by president Joy Meissner.

Guest speakers were – orchid grower specialist Steve Howard and Millie Nicholls, who gave a presentation on the evolution of plants.

Meanwhile, Doug’s love of plants, especially Irises, have perhaps become a bit of an obsession, with 500 Irises scattered throughout his property at 113 White Hut Road, and some appearing in pots for Saturday’s plant sale.

“It’s called Iris Virus,” he laughed.

He is keen to share his passion as part of the Open Gardens SA event, hosting his open on October 17 where he plans to sell both potted and bare rooted Irises.

To be part of the Clare Garden Club visit their Facebook page or email Doug.