Jamestown Races on track

Everything is set for another successful Jamestown Races event on the long weekend, Saturday, October 2.

The event’s ‘normal’ six-race program is planned, with tote and bookies on course.

Sky TV will be showing at various locations around the venue, giving patrons a birds-eye view from around the tracks throughout the day.

This year the Fashions on the Field will be run in a more informal way with a Junior and a Senior section, so patrons are encouraged to dress up and have a go.

For those wanting an extra-special day out, private marquees are available.

Membership has remained at $35 this year, which entitles holders to two admission tickets.

Otherwise, entry is $20 per adult, with kids 18 and under free.

Tickets are available online via Buy Coopers Jamestown Cup tickets, SA 2021 | Moshtix

Free return buses will be running from the Jamestown hotels and the caravan park throughout the day.

The Jamestown Races will be a COVID-19 Smart event.

Patrons are asked to please follow all directions from volunteer COVID-19 Marshalls.

Masks are essential (unless you are eating or drinking) in line with the government COVID-19 directions that will be in place on race day

For more information, call Trevor on 0427590050 or email trevor.morgan@orroroo.com.au

Get along for a great day out at the races.