‘Just like riding a bike’

An all- ages come and try BMX event will be held today in Balaklava as community ride event Get Stoked! rolls into town.

Run by Lighthouse Youth Projects Inc, the event aims to engage kids from ages eight to 18 years, of all riding abilities, to have a go at BMX riding with the support of skilled mentors.

Former Blyth boy and co-founder Ryan Lloyd will be joined by Brad Grantham and Joey Brooks on the day, giving demonstrations and helping people learn new skills and tricks on two wheels.

As ex-professional riders, Ryan and Brad have travelled the world before returning to Adelaide to give back and help young people learn to ride.

They’ll come armed with bikes, helmets and bunny hop height poles, and if that doesn’t sound enticing enough there’ll also be a free barbecue and drinks on site.

Attendees will also get a first look at the recently renovated BMX track created using input from local kids gathered last Wednesday.

The last Get Stoked! event held at the end of March earlier this year attracted over 60 young people of all abilities who enjoyed the day.

Co-founder Jamie Moore said anyone in the area looking for fun should come along to the town skate park and have a go.

“We encourage families to come down and if you haven’t ridden a bike ever, it’s a great chance to learn.”

“The young people who have just started to ride are so important because they’re the future.”

The mentor also encouraged older, more experienced riders to come along to Get Stoked! and show off their skills.

The skate park’s prime position across the road from the primary and high schools makes it the ideal after school activity to kick off the term three holidays.

Get Stoked! takes place today from 2pm to 6pm at Balaklava Skatepark, 22 Wallace St Balaklava.

To register and for more information, visit www.lighthouseyp.org