Water proposal to secure Valley’s grape growing future

A proposed pipeline from Bundaleer Reservoir (north west of Spalding) to the Clare Valley is one option that could provide grape growers an extra 4000 megalitres of water a year, in what could be one of the biggest water infrastructure projects the region has seen.

The federal government has announced $800,000 in funding for a water feasibility study to investigate the viability of the proposed storage and pipeline project.

It is anticipated the project would provide a quality, reliable water supply to the region’s grape growers, along with other primary industries.

The funding follows a pre-feasibility study earlier this year, which identified two options for new water, including stored winter river water from Bundaleer Reservoir and recycled effluent from Bolivar, delivered via the second stage of the Northern Adelaide Irrigation Scheme (NAIS).

The pre-feasibility study recommended the Bundaleer option, however the feasibility study will further investigate the economic and engineering aspects of all potential options.

Clare Valley Wine and Grape Association chairman Martin Ferguson AM welcomed the funding announcement, saying the project would ensure the region’s viticulture – and agriculture – had a secure water source for future development.

“The initial pre-feasibility study found there was demand for 25 per cent more water now and increased future irrigation demand which could support a further 1188ha of additional vineyard planting within five years,” he said.

“The preliminary business case will enable a detailed examination of options for long-term new water, technical engineering assessments and in-principle commitments from members.

“If the business case proves viable, we would hope to move towards a final business case by March 2022.

“If this was the outcome it could pave the way for a major infrastructure project which would be the largest our region has ever seen.

“New water will be vital, not only, to the Clare Valley wine industry, but to local and nearby farmers and growers of other commodities and to the whole community, stimulating economic activity and job creation.”

The Australian government is also funding a $1 million business case for a water infrastructure project for the Eden Valley.

The Eden Valley Water project proposal would see the construction of new pipelines, pump stations and storage infrastructure to deliver irrigation quality water to an area covering about 20,000ha.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Barnaby Joyce said the government was focused on ensuring farmers and growers have the irrigation they need to grow the crops and produce Australia and the world rely on.

“This investment kick-starts the detailed planning work needed to help identify the right water infrastructure for further investment in South Australia,” he said.

“We have listened to farmers and growers’ concerns about water supply and security, and we are acting by putting funding on the table through our $3.5 billion National Water Grid Fund.

“A business case is the first step towards increasing local water supply and security, growing our world-renowned agriculture sector and building resilience to drought in the state’s regions.”

South Australian Primary Industries and Regional Development Minister David Basham said the business cases would investigate options for future water security for the two regions.

“Ensuring long-term water security has been a priority for both the Clare and Eden valleys to help drive economic activity and growth, boost agricultural productivity and enhance liveability and land value,” he said.

“Expanding water supply to these regions would support the future growth of critical farming and growing industries, which includes nationally and internationally renowned vineyards and wine production.”

Minister Speirs said the potential benefits to the Clare and Eden valleys were far-reaching.

“The Clare Valley and Eden Valley are two of South Australia’s standout agricultural regions and these two innovative projects have the potential to improve environmental outcomes, increase economic activity and create local jobs,” he said.

Federal Grey MP Rowan Ramsey said water was vital to rural communities and a project of this capacity could transform communities and economies through expanded agricultural production.

“I know just how vital water is for all our growers, farmers and in fact the whole community in the Clare Valley, which has long established itself as a vibrant winegrowing region,” he said.