Yippee – Clare show is on

The 156th Clare A&H Society’s annual Clare Show is on again this year after being forced to COVID-pone the 2020 event.

Mark on the calendar Saturday, October 16 for the return of the event which has a family focus this year as well as all the agricultural favourites.

Clare A&H Society junior vice president Dale Callary said the committee is keen as mustard to bring joy to families throughout the region.

“The Clare Show brings much of the Clare and surrounding regions together and is therefore such an important event on the calendar,” Dale said.

“I’m sure many families with children will be glad to hear that we are going ahead as I know my own family is very excited to be able to participate in the Show’s many events.

“It’s always a great family day.”

The Garden Hub, with guest presenter Sophie Thomson, is one of the new events, as is the new ‘Lego Legends’ kids Lego competition. The ‘After 5’ program with food, wine and entertainment in the arena is designed to keep families entertained throughout the afternoon.

Show bags, kids’ zone, pony and camel rides and sideshows will be fun for young and old. Dog jumping, shearing, horse eventing, helicopter rides, livestock exhibits, and Army band are long time favourites in the local community. Pavilions will be full of children’s crafts and the fruit and veg competition, so take your time meandering through the historic building.

The Rural Ambassador competition is up and running once again as is the new, ‘Clare Show Personality Competition for kids aged four to 13. At the end of the evening, return at 8pm to see the fireworks show, an item missing from the previous few years that is back and better than ever.

General admission gate opens at 9am with parking on site for a gold coin donation.

Pre-booked tickets are available at www.trybooking.com/BSRBL and visit the www.clareshow.com.au website for more details.