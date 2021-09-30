Clare High to celebrate 100 years

Clare High School (CHS) this year celebrates a centenary of education for both staff and students.

Over the weekend, 90 year-old former principal Roy Smallacombe returned for a tour of the school grounds.

Mr Smallacombe was principal when the school first opened at the Elliott Street site in 1971.

“That’s how they encouraged me to take the position, by giving me the brand new school to take charge of,” Mr Smallacombe said.

“A lot has changed since then. Everything has grown and is more modern.

“But the view from upstairs over the quadrangle remains the same.”

Mr Smallacombe was joined by current principal Sharryn Daly and old scholars Heather Gutrie and Ian and Jenny Denton on a tour of the refurbished main building and brand new agriculture studies facilities.

The formal centenary celebration dinner originally scheduled for last weekend had to be postponed and the format changed due to COVID restrictions.

The new event, the CHS 100th Year Celebration Family Picnic, will be held on Friday, November 26, which will allow the entire community to be part of the celebration at no cost.

During the BYO family picnic on the eastern oval, twilight school tours will be available at 6pm, followed by a welcome address by the principal and governing council chairperson.

The time capsule unveiling at the STEM building will play a starring role on the night.

Displays from 1921 to 2021 will be on show in the new agricultural studies building and include decade presentations, CHS Honour Boards, memorabilia, uniforms and a memories wall.

Gourmet picnic baskets will be available for sale as well as 100-year CHS Wine, glasses, books and raffle tickets.

School tours and morning/afternoon tea are available during the week on Tuesday 23, Wednesday 24 and Friday 26 November at 10am and 2pm.

All past, present and future CHS students, staff, families and wider community members are welcome!

For any enquiries please contact Clare High School on 8842 2788 or dl.0773.info@schools.sa.edu.au