Get Stoked! a success for local kidsGet Stoked! a success for local kids

A new BMX pump track in Balaklava was opened with a successful community ‘come and try’ event held by Lighthouse Youth Projects Inc. last Wednesday, September 22.

Kids of all ages hopped on their bikes and were taught by experienced mentors how to navigate the six jumps on the external track, while younger ones had the opportunity to try the smaller, internal pump track.

Lighthouse Youth Inc. co-founder Jamie was over the moon to see local kids having a go on the track.

“We’re really happy to have the jumps built and the amount of young people there,” Jamie said.

About 65 young people of varying ages and abilities came out to try their hand at BMX during the afternoon.

A free barbecue, foam dispenser, music and the Lions Club Donuts Van added to the atmosphere as kids celebrated the impending school holidays.

Mentors from Lighthouse Youth Inc. built the track in two days with dirt donated by Wakefield Regional Council.

After showing the kids some BMX skills and enjoying a few laps of the track together, co-founder and BMX mentor Ryan Lloyd demonstrated how to care for and maintain the jumps for the future.

“I think it’ll be a focal point of their area for some time to come,” Jamie said.