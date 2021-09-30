Lamb-licious – festival shines light on local lamb

From hearty lamb soups, lamb fat damper, koftas, seared backstrap, grilled belly, lamb madras and saag, lamb burgers and the famous Mintaro and Muleteer sausages, to dessert influenced lamb dishes, it was all on show during the Clare Valley Festival of the Lamb.

Six local lamb producers were featured across nine venues during the second Clare Valley Festival of the Lamb, held last week.

Touted as the Valley’s spring equinox festival, it combined the first buds of the vines and the premier time for new-season lamb.

Chefs tested new lamb recipes, engaging their patrons, tantalising taste buds, and matching recipes with local produce and wines.

Visitors to the Clare Valley had the chance to go on behind-the-scenes farm tours and do cooking classes. Many not only attended the venues but also enjoyed home-cooked lamb meals.

An industry lunch kicked the festival off with a celebration of quintessential local hospitality and country catering by the Mintaro Progress Association, also featuring presentations by Michell Wool executive director David Michell, regenerative farmer Ben Ryan and PIRSA family and business support mentor Anthony North.

Blyth impressed with burgers and quandong pie before showing the movie ‘The Merger’ at the cinema.

Regional knitters, spinners and felters showcased their artistic skills at the Clare Valley Festival Wool and Fibre Exhibition.

Festival coordinator Simon Millcock said the celebration of local lamb put the spotlight on the region’s quality industry.

“It has been so pleasing to see the lamb producers featured for such a wonderful and important product that is not only important to our economy but that helps create that sense of place for the Clare Valley,” he said.

“This was achieved by combining with butchers and chefs to help showcase who we are.

“Local lamb is now featured on many of the menus across the Clare Valley and it will be wonderful to be known as the location where you can get the best lamb meals in Australia.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with the 2022 Clare Valley Festival of the Lamb and contact Simon Millcock on 0407 819 000 or email simon_millcock@dodo.com.au