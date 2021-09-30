Mill support ‘not enough’

A Federal Government package to help get bushfire-affected log off Kangaroo Island and increase the supply of structural timber to the housing industry does not go far enough for South Australian timber mills, according to Jamestown’s Morgan Sawmill.

Sawmill owner Luke Morgan said a $15.1 million package announced last week would not specifically target the state shortage of timber, and he was disappointed that lobbying by SA timber mills had “gone by the wayside”.

Mr Morgan had been holding out hope for a specific SA subsidised log transport assistance scheme partnership between the Federal and State Governments. “But now, because this is a Federal funding initiative, the logs are open to go to anyone in Australia; anyone can apply to get the log,” Mr Morgan said.

“I’ve been getting KI log for three months now at a loss just to keep it coming, so I’m very concerned about what is going to happen.

“I don’t want to be negative, but I can see the log is going to go to New South Wales.

“I’ll be trying as hard as I can to get some of that log, but if I can’t get it, I’m not going to be able to supply timber for the building industry in SA.”

Mr Morgan said he had already put in a submission for KI timber, and was awaiting news on his application through a previously-announced expression of interest process to help fund a new timber mill at Dublin, specifically to assist in processing structural timber.

In announcing the Federal Government’s latest package, Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud said it had addressed industry supply concerns.

“We stand ready to work with states and urge them to act swiftly to help us bring bushfire-affected construction timbers to mills with immediate capacity to produce structural timbers,” he said.

“The program will target timber on Kangaroo Island that could provide enough timber for 10,000 new houses.

“It expands our successful $15 million Forestry Salvage Transport Measure to allow for both intrastate and interstate transport of remaining bushfire-salvaged construction grade softwood to mills in any state with capacity to process it. It is a responsible approach that limits the potential to distort markets, supports regional jobs, and will help keep this critical industry moving.”