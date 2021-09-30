SA Tourism Awards finalists announced

Eight local businesses have been announced as finalists in the 2021 South Australian Tourism Awards.

Finalists from the Clare Valley include Blyth Breakout, Bukirk Glamping, Clare Valley Wine, Food and Tourism Centre, Dingo Dreaming, O’Leary Walker Wines, Paulett Wines and Bush DeVine Restaurant, Sevenhill Hotel and Watervale Hotel.

This continues the outstanding standard of tourism in the area.

In 2019, the Clare Valley Wine, Food and Tourism Centre was crowned Best Visitor Information Service and Bukirk Glamping was awarded a bronze medal in the Unique Accommodation category.

Tourism Industry Council South Australia (TiCSA) chief executive officer Shaun de Bruyn said the South Australian Tourism Awards Gala Dinner is a celebration of the outstanding success and resilience that tourism operators across the state have displayed.

“Most especially, [it’s] a celebration of the achievements tourism operators have made during the ongoing struggle and hardship due to COVID-19,” Shaun said.

“South Australia has various unique experiences and strong state connections that really set us apart amongst a highly competitive industry.”

Voting is now open for the public to get behind their favourite finalist in the 2021 Voters’ Choice at www.ticsa.com.au

Recognised as tourism’s night of nights, the annual gala dinner celebrates some of the state’s finest tourist attractions, accommodation, events and much more.

The winners of Voters’ Choice and the SA Tourism Awards program across more than 25 categories will be revealed at a Gala Dinner on Thursday, November 4, at Adelaide Oval.

The awards are judged alongside strict criteria, with most category winners going on to represent South Australia at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in Canberra. Tickets to the 2021 South Australian Tourism Awards Gala Dinner are now on sale, for more information visit www.satourismawards.com.au